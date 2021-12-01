Mississippi man pleads guilty to producing video of minor

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — Federal authorities say a former Mississippi police sergeant has pleaded guilty to producing a video that shows a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct. U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca on Tuesday said that 29-year-old Joshua Stockstill, of Carriere, enticed a minor child to engage in sexually explicit conduct and recorded the conduct on his cellphone in Pearl River County in November 2018. LaMarca’s office said the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children became aware of the video and other images and Stockstill was identified as the producer of the video. Sentencing is set for Feb. 24. He faces up to 30 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.