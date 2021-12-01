Parton, Oh, Biles and teachers named ‘People of the Year’

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — People magazine has named Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, actor Sandra Oh, country icon Dolly Parton and the nation’s teachers as its “People of the Year.” Parton was cited for giving away millions of books and supporting COVID-19 research and Oh was celebrated for fighting anti-Asian hate and working on “transformative stories.” People says Biles’ focus on mental health “redefined what it means to win in sports.” And the nation’s more than 3 million teachers have “gone above and beyond to ensure our nation’s kids have bright opportunities ahead.” The new issue hits newsstands Friday.