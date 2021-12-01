Portugal tightens restrictions despite virus vaccine success

By HELENA ALVES

Associated Press

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal has tightened passenger entry requirements and mandated masks indoors to curb an upward trend in coronavirus infections in the country with one of the strongest vaccination records in Europe. A “state of calamity” that Portugal entered on Wednesday is one step below a state of emergency and gives the government the legal authority to impose stricter measures without parliamentary approval. Masks now are required in enclosed public spaces, and individuals must show proof of vaccination, having recovered from COVID-19 or a negative virus tests to enter restaurants, cinemas, gyms and hotels. Nightclubs, hospitals, nursing homes and sports venues also must require negative tests from visitors and patrons, including vaccinated ones.