South Dakota man pleads not guilty to killing 3, wounding 2

TYNDALL, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota man has pleaded not guilty to fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend, her father and another woman and wounding his ex-girlfriend’s mother and a young child. Forty-two-year-old Francis Lange entered the pleas Tuesday in Bon Homme County Circuit Court to charges that include first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and committing a felony while armed with a gun. The Nov. 9 attack occurred in Scotland, a small community about 60 miles southwest of Sioux Falls. According to court documents, prosecutors allege Lange went to the home of his ex-girlfriend Angela Monclova and fatally shot her, her father Librado Monclova, and Diane Akins.