Wind-pushed fires force evacuations, burn homes in Montana

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — Hundreds of people in the central Montana town of Denton have been forced to flee flames pushed by strong winds. Officials said that fire started Tuesday evening and led to an evacuation order for the town of about 300 early Wednesday afternoon, including the school. A fire near Great Falls was reported before dawn and burned 11 homes, seven garages, 11 outbuildings such as sheds and some vehicles. Emergency officials say there were no injuries or lives lost, but about 65 people had to evacuate.