Roe v. Wade nearly fell 30 years ago. Can it survive again?

By MARK SHERMAN and JESSICA GRESKO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — We’ve been here before, with the fate of abortion rights throughout the United States in doubt and awaiting a decision by the Supreme Court. Nearly 30 years ago, the court came within a vote of throwing out the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion throughout the United States. It might happen this time. The landmark Roe decision could also emerge significantly diminished but not dead when the court decides what to do with Mississippi’s 15-week ban on abortions, probably in late June. Still, today’s court is much different than the ones that decided Roe and then retained it.