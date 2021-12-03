In Greece, Pope to seek deeper ties with eastern churches

By DEREK GATOPOULOS

Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Pope Francis heads to Greece for the second leg of his trip to the region with meetings in Athens aimed at bolstering recently-mended ties between the Vatican and Orthodox churches. Francis’ five-day visit to predominantly Orthodox Cyprus and Greece is largely focused on the plight of migrants as Europe hardens policies to control its borders. Talks on Saturday will turn to an emerging alliance between the eastern and western branches of Christianity to face major global problems including climate change.