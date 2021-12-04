US drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages

By TOM MURPHY

AP Health Writer

A rush of vaccine-seeking customers and staff shortages are squeezing drugstores around the country. That has led to frazzled workers and even temporary pharmacy closures. Drugstores are normally busy this time of year with flu shots and other vaccines. But now pharmacists are doling out a growing number of COVID-19 shots and giving coronavirus tests. The White House said Thursday that more than two in three COVID-19 vaccinations are happening at local pharmacies. The push for shots is expected to grow more intense as President Joe Biden urges vaccinated Americans to get booster shots to combat the emerging omicron variant.