Israel urges hard line against Iran at nuclear talks

By TIA GOLDENBERG

Associated Press

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s prime minister has urged world powers to take a hard line against Iran in negotiations to curb the country’s nuclear program. Naftali Bennett’s remarks Sunday come as his top defense and intelligence officials headed to Washington amid the flailing talks. Israel has been watching with concern as world powers sit down with Iran to jump-start talks on the tattered nuclear deal. Israel has long opposed the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran saying it didn’t go far enough to halt the country’s nuclear program and doesn’t address Iran’s military involvement in countries bordering Israel. Israel is not a party to the talks but has been communicating with the U.S. and Europe.