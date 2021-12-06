British woman testifies about grooming by Ghislaine Maxwell

By TOM HAYS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A British woman has testified that Ghislaine Maxwell pressured her into giving Jeffrey Epstein sexual massages when she was still a teenager, assuring her she would have “fun” with him. The witness was the second woman to take the witness stand against Maxwell in federal court in Manhattan at a trial that entered its second week on Monday. This witness said she was at the age of consent in Great Britain and the United States during her sexual contact with Epstein. The 59-year-old Maxwell has denied charges she groomed girls as young as 14 for Epstein, who killed himself in jail in 2019. At the time, he was awaiting a sex trafficking trial.