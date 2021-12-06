Dems: Discovery, AT&T merger will hurt diversity, workers

By ASTRID GALVAN

Associated Press

Congressional Democrats are raising concerns that the proposed merger of Discovery and AT&T’s WarnerMedia, a $43 billion effort to conquer the world of streaming, could affect diversity efforts in Hollywood and particularly hurt Latinos, who are already deeply underrepresented. Led by Rep. Joaquin Castro of Texas, 33 members of Congress wrote a letter to the Justice Department on Monday asking it to consider whether the merger will hurt competition, workers and diversity efforts in the entertainment industry. Discovery announced it was absorbing WarnerMedia from AT&T, combining giants like HBO, CNN, HGTV and Oprah Winfrey’s network. The merger still has to be approved.