Omicron v. delta: Battle of coronavirus mutants is critical

By LAURA UNGAR and ANDREW MELDRUM

Associated Press

Scientists are poring over the latest data to try to understand who might win the battle of the coronavirus variants, the world-dominating delta or the latest competitor, omicron. The outcome could determine the future of the pandemic. Some scientists said Monday that early indications suggest omicron could emerge the victor. But others say it’s too soon to know whether omicron will spread more efficiently than delta, especially in places with significant delta surges, such as the United States. Many other critical questions remain, including whether the virus causes milder or more severe illness and how much it might evade immunity from past illness or vaccines.