San Francisco eatery sorry about asking officers to leave

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The owners of a San Francisco restaurant have apologized for denying service to three police officers over the weekend because their weapons made their staff “uncomfortable.” The owners of Hilda and Jesse Restaurant apologized in a social media post published Sunday following an outcry and calls to boycott the eatery because the officers were asked to leave shortly after they sat down Friday. The restaurant owners say they made a mistake and handled the situation badly. San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott tweeted about the incident, saying his department encourages officers to support local businesses and get to know members of the community.