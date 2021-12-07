Despite pandemic, famed Italian theater opens season

MILAN (AP) — While many European theaters remain closed due to the pandemic, the famed Teatro alla Scala has opened its new season with the gala premiere of Verdi’s “Macbeth” to a fully seated house. Despite the glittery evening wear and a guest list that included Giorgio Armani and Italy’s president, Sergio Mattarella, the mood was more restrained than usual for the event that is considered a highlight of the European cultural calendar. The appreciative crowd showered flowers from the tiered balconies on stars baritone Luca Salsi who sang the title role and Russian soprano Anna Netrebko as the conniving Lady Macbeth.