Israel announces completion of security barrier around Gaza

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel has announced the completion of an enhanced security barrier around the Gaza Strip designed to prevent militants from sneaking into the country. The 65-kilometer (40-mile) barrier includes radar systems, maritime sensors and a network of underground sensors to detect militant tunnels. Existing fencing was replaced with a 6-meter (1-yard) high “smart fence” with sensors and cameras. Israel has fought four wars with Hamas since the Islamic militant group seized power in Gaza nearly 15 years ago. During the 2014 war, Palestinian militants tunneled into Israel and clashed with Israeli troops.