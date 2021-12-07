Rohingya sue Facebook for $150B, alleging role in violence

BY KELVIN CHAN

AP Business Writer

LONDON (AP) — Rohingya refugees are suing Facebook parent Meta Platforms for more than $150 billion over what they say was the company’s failure to stop hateful posts that incited violence against the Muslim ethnic group by Myanmar’s military rulers and their supporters. Lawyers filed a class-action lawsuit Monday in California, while lawyers in the United Kingdom issued notice of their intention to file a similar legal action. Facebook, recently renamed Meta, didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment. The combined legal claims are being filed on behalf of anyone worldwide who is a survivor of the violence or had a relative who died from it.