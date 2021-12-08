Czechs to deploy troops in Poland to guard Belarus border

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech government has approved a plan to deploy 150 service members in Poland to help guard the border with Belarus. Defense Minister Lubomir Metnar says they will have a mandate to stay in Poland for 180 days. Both houses of Czech Parliament still have to approve the deployment. That is expected to happen by the end of next week. The Czechs would join the similar numbers of troops deployed in Poland by Britain and Estonia. Poland’s government and the European Union have accused authorities in Belarus of directing thousands of migrants and refugees from the Middle East to its border and tricking them into trying to enter Poland, Lithuania and Latvia to destabilize the entire EU.