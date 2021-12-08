Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 9:51 AM

Death toll in French apartment blast reaches 3; search over

KTVZ

PARIS (AP) — French rescuers have retrieved two more bodies from the remains of an apartment building in southern France that collapsed in a suspected gas explosion. That brought the overall death toll to three in the blast in the town of Sanary-sur-Mer, on France’s Mediterranean coast. The local firefighter service called off the search as no one else was reported missing. Emergency workers rescued a baby of around 10 months old and its mother. The father was found dead by the baby’s side and later two other bodies were found.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content