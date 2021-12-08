Federal judge to decide if transgender athlete case is moot

By REBECCA BOONE

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho woman says her lawsuit challenging the state’s ban on transgender athletes should continue moving through the court system because she is enrolled as a student at Boise State University and plans to play soccer on the school’s club team next spring. Transgender athlete Lindsay Hecox sued last year after Idaho became the first state in the U.S. to pass a law barring transgender women from playing on women’s sports teams at public schools. Attorneys for the state say Hecox has changed her mind in the past about remaining a Boise State student, and they want the case tossed until it’s clear Hecox will compete in sports.