First migrants returned under ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

MEXICO CITY (AP) — U.S. authorities have sent the first two migrants back to Mexico under the reinstated “Remain in Mexico” policy. The Trump-era policy makes asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court. The U.N. International Organization for Migration said Wednesday that the two migrants were sent to Mexico over a bridge in Ciudad Juarez, across the border from El Paso, Texas. The U.N. agency did not provide the nationalities of the two. The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden reinstated the policy Monday to comply with a court order and agreed to changes and additions demanded by Mexico.