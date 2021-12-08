Groups slam Florida over removal of anti-bullying resource

TALLAHASEE, Fla. (AP) — Advocacy groups are criticizing the Florida Department of Education for removing an anti-bullying webpage from its site, saying the decision will harm LGBTQ students. A spokesman for the state education department on Wednesday said it removed the portal because it contained links to federal sites that “previously provided helpful guidance and information, but now are being used as platforms for advocacy.” The Southern Poverty Law Center said it was “shocked” by the decision. Nadine Smith, executive director for Equality Florida, released a statement calling the decision politically motivated.