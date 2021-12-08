Jussie Smollett awaits verdict as jurors consider case

By DON BABWIN and SARA BURNETT

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Jurors are expected to resume deliberations in the trial of Jussie Smollett. The former “Empire” actor is charged with orchestrating a fake attack on himself, then lying to Chicago police about being the victim of an anti-gay, racist hate crime. The jury began deliberating on Wednesday but broke for the day after about two hours and are scheduled to return Thursday morning. Prosecutors told jurors there is “overwhelming evidence” against Smollett. He denied the January 2019 attack was fake, and his attorneys say two brothers who testified Smollett paid them to help with the hoax are liars. The charges against Smollett carry a prison sentence of up to three years, but experts say if convicted Smollett would likely be placed on probation and ordered to perform community service.