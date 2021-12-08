Kentucky Congressman Guthrie tests positive for COVID-19

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie says he tested positive for COVID-19 and has mild symptoms. Guthrie said in a news release that he took a test for the virus “out of an abundance of caution” and it came back positive Wednesday. Guthrie says he is glad he has been fully vaccinated. Guthrie, who was elected from Kentucky’s 2nd District in 2008, said his offices in the district and in Washington remain open.