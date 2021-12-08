Museum to fix ‘ripples’ in Rembrandt’s ‘Night Watch’

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Netherlands’ national museum is planning to restretch Rembrandt van Rijn’s iconic painting “The Night Watch” to get rid of deformations in its top left corner. The museum announced Wednesday that the 379.5×453.5-centimeter (149.4×178.5-inch) canvas will be removed from its wooden stretcher next month and placed on a new one to remove rippling that was caused when the world famous painting was housed in a temporary gallery while the Rijksmuseum underwent major renovations from 2003-2013. The oil on canvas painting depicts an Amsterdam civil militia and shows off Rembrandt’s renowned use of light and composition to create a dynamic scene filled with characters.