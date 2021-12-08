Pelé in hospital due to colon tumor, to be released in days

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

Associated Press

SAO PAULO (AP) — Pelé has been hospitalized again in Sao Paulo to continue his colon tumor treatment. Hospital Albert Einstein says in a statement that 81-year-old Edson Arantes do Nascimento is “stable and expected to be released in the next few days.” Pelé’s assistant Pepito Fornos tells The Associated Press the Brazilian soccer great is having chemotherapy sessions to treat the tumor that was found during routine exams at the end of August. He had surgery on Sept. 4 and was hospitalized for nearly a month.