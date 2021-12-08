Progressive Democrats pressure Pelosi to discipline Boebert

By BRIAN SLODYSKO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Progressive Democrats are ratcheting up pressure on Speaker Nancy Pelosi to punish firebrand conservative Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado for her recent comments likening a Muslim member of Congress to a bomb-carrying terrorist. Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley appeared with roughly a dozen other progressives at a news conference Wednesday to announce a measure that would strip Boebert of her committee assignments. Pressley says a failure to act would make Democrats “complicit in Islamophobia.” Pelosi has urged restraint. She says punishing Boebert would give her the attention she wants. Boebert, meanwhile, dismissed the news conference as a nonevent.