Prominent Belarusian journalist arrested

By YURAS KARMANAU

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The editor of a popular Belarusian media outlet has been arrested following a raid of his apartment, the latest target in a sweeping crackdown on independent media by the Belarusian authorities. Siarhei Satsuk, the editor of Yezhednevnik, or ej.by, online outlet, was detained after a raid of his apartment on bribery charges that he denied, his brother said. He faces 10 years in prison if convicted. The ej.by website, which has an audience of 10,000 readers, was blocked Wednesday. Satsuk is the 30th journalist, who is currently in custody in Belarus, either awaiting trial or serving a sentence. Belarus’ authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko has unleashed a sweeping crackdown on opposition activists and independent media in the ex-Soviet nation.