Relatives say Russia sends a message with Chechen’s slaying

BERLIN (AP) — The German news agency dpa reports that the relatives of a Chechen man shot dead in Berlin two years ago are accusing the Russian government of trying to “send a message” to its political enemies with his slaying. A 56-year-old Russian man is on trial in the German capital accused of carrying out the brazen daylight killing that federal prosecutors say was ordered by Russia. Dpa reported that a lawyer for seven relatives of the victim asked the Berlin district court in a final statement Wednesday to sentence the defendant to life in prison and disqualify him from customary automatic parole after 15 years. Their statement came after German federal prosecutors said they were seeking the same penalty.