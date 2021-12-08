US Navy commissions Pearl Harbor-based USS Daniel Inouye

By AUDREY McAVOY and MARK THIESSEN

Associated Press

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (AP) — The U.S. Navy has commissioned the USS Daniel Inouye, naming its newest ship after the long-serving U.S. senator from Hawaii and decorated World War II veteran. The military restricted attendance at the event due to COVID-19 mitigation efforts and streamed the ceremony online. The guided missile destroyer will be based at Pearl Harbor in Inouye’s home state. Inouye was the first Japanese American to serve in Congress when he was elected to the House in 1959, the year Hawaii became a state. He received the Medal of Honor for his heroism fighting Germans in Italy during World War II.