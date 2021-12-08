Youngkin wants Virginia out of carbon-reduction initiative

By SARAH RANKIN

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin is promising to use his executive powers to withdraw the commonwealth from a multistate carbon cap-and-trade program he says has overburdened ratepayers and businesses. Youngkin said during a speech Wednesday that he would pull Virginia out of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative through executive action. The initiative is a program between 11 states designed to reduce carbon pollution from the power section. Virginia joined through legislation last year. Environmental attorneys and other advocates quickly shot back that Virginia’s participation could not be undone by the governor alone.