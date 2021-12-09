Austrians who flout vaccine mandate face fines up to $4,000

By GEIR MOULSON

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Austria’s health minister says the country plans to impose fines of up to 3,600 euros (around $4,000) on people who flout a coronavirus vaccine mandate for all residents ages 14 and over that it aims to introduce in February. The government announced last month that it would implement a general vaccine mandate early next year, the first European country to do so. Over recent weeks, it has drawn up details of the draft legislation, with backing from two of the three opposition parties in parliament. The health minister there will be exemptions for pregnant women, for people who can’t get vaccinated for medical reasons, and for people who have recovered from COVID-19 in the previous six months.