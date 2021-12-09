Footprints show some two-legged dinosaurs were agile

By EMMA H. TOBIN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Scientists say fossilized tracks from 120 million years ago show two-legged dinosaurs ran fast. The tracks from Spain join the ranks of one of the fastest known sets of dinosaur footprints. They also add to the growing evidence that two-legged meat-eating dinosaurs were highly agile. Past tracks have shown these creatures running at speeds over 30 miles per hour. The Spanish footprints showed speeds of nearly 28 mph. All of the fastest known sets of prints come from a family of dinosaurs called theropods, which were two-legged carnivorous dinosaurs that couldn’t fly.