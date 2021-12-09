Neil Young rebuilds a Rockies barn and reunites Crazy Horse

By ANDREW DALTON

AP Entertainment Writer

Neil Young had a barn rebuilt in the Rockies and used it to reunite with his old backing band Crazy Horse. The little log structure from the 1850s lends its name to the album that resulted, just called “Barn.” It will be released Friday along with a documentary of the same name directed by Young’s wife, Daryl Hannah. The 76-year-old rock legend says the barn’s beautiful acoustics made it a perfect musical clubhouse. And its remote Colorado location made it a safe place during the pandemic to jam with Crazy Horse, his frequent collaborators for more than 50 years.