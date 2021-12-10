EPA called on to lead tests amid Navy water crisis in Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — A U.S. senator is calling for the Environmental Protection Agency to take the lead in testing to determine whether it’s safe to drink water that the Navy provides to and around Pearl Harbor. U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz says the EPA should step in after the Navy disputed the Hawaii Department of Health’s analysis of fuel contamination at a well that provides drinking water to Pearl Harbor’s water system. Military households have complained about their tap water, with some saying they suffered ailments such as cramps and vomiting after drinking it. An EPA spokesperson tells the Honolulu Star-Advertiser the agency is providing support and not independently testing water.