Hungarian court declines challenge to primacy of EU law

By JUSTIN SPIKE

Associated Press

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s Constitutional Court has declined to rule on a motion challenging the primacy of European Union law in a case involving the country’s treatment of refugees and asylum-seekers. Hungary’s justice minister had challenged a ruling by the EU’s top court, which required that migrants be granted the opportunity to apply for asylum. The justice minister argued that decision was incompatible with Hungary’s constitution. A similar case in Poland earlier this year caused a crisis in the EU when the court declared that the Polish constitution took precedence over some of the bloc’s treaties.