Salzburg Festival projects return to normal next summer

By RONALD BLUM

Associated Press

The Salzburg Festival is projecting for a return to normal next summer, announcing a schedule of 228 performances over 45 days that include a new production of Béla Bartók’s “Bluebeard’s Castle” paired with Carl Orff’s “A Play on the End of Time.” Salzburg, Europe’s premier festival, cut to 110 performances in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic and was back up to 163 last summer. Revenue dropped from 31.2 million Euros in 2019 to 8.7 million Euros before rebounding to 27.7 million Euros in 2021, when 227,000 attended.