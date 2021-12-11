In storm’s aftermath, Kentucky residents struggle with loss

By BRUCE SCHREINER

Associated Press

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky residents affected by a monstrous twister are grappling with its force and destruction and sharing harrowing stories of survival. Gov. Andy Beshear says the number of deaths from Friday night’s tornado could exceed 100 across numerous counties. In the town of Mayfield, residents helped rescuers search for victims. Others awaited word on those who were missing. Jarred Holmes was supposed to have been working inside a candle factory when it was destroyed by the twister. But he says his fiancee had insisted he stay home Friday night because of the looming weather, possibly saving his life.