Rev. C. Herbert Oliver, civil rights activist, dies at 96

NEW YORK (AP) — The Rev. C. Herbert Oliver, a civil rights activist in Alabama and New York City, has died. He was 96. His daughter, Patrice Oliver, said at his funeral in Brooklyn on Wednesday that Oliver died Nov. 30 after struggling with several health problems. In his hometown of Birmingham, Alabama, Oliver led a committee that documented more than 100 cases of brutality by city police from 1960 to 1965. In Brooklyn, he served on a local school board from 1967 to 1970. The board was disbanded after causing a citywide teachers’ strike by transferring white teachers out of the predominately Black district.