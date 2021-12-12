China marks 84th anniversary of Nanking Massacre in WWII

BEIJING (AP) — China is marking the 84th anniversary of the 1937 Nanking Massacre, in which it says 300,000 civilians and disarmed soldiers were killed by Japanese in and around the former Chinese capital. China frequently criticizes Japan for not showing sufficient contrition for the brutality of its expansionist campaign that swept across Asia during the first half of the 20th century. However, this year’s commemoration comes at a time when relations are generally stable and criticisms have been muted, despite a major downturn in China’s relations with key Japanese ally, the United States. Addressing the gathering, Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan said they came together to learn from history and open up a new chapter of our future.