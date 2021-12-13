Chauvin expected to plead guilty in Floyd civil rights case

By AMY FORLITI

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin appears to be on the verge of pleading guilty to violating George Floyd’s civil rights. A federal docket entry on Monday shows that a hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday for Chauvin to change his current not-guilty plea in the case. The court system also sent out instructions for media to attend the hearing. Chauvin has already been convicted of state murder and manslaughter charges for pinning his knee against Floyd’s neck as the Black man said he couldn’t breathe on May 25, 2020. Chauvin and three other former officers were scheduled to go to trial in late January on those charges.