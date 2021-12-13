Report urges UK government to beef up online safety measure

By KELVIN CHAN

AP Business Writer

LONDON (AP) — A group of lawmakers say proposed British rules aimed at cracking down on harmful online content should be beefed up with tougher measures. They include making it illegal to send unsolicited graphic images, requiring porn sites to ensure children can’t gain access and moving faster to hold tech executives criminally liable for failing to uphold the regulations. They issued a report early Tuesday recommending a series of major changes to the U.K. government’s draft online safety bill that would make digital and social media companies more responsible for protecting users from child abuse, racist content and other harmful material found on their platforms.