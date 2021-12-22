Wait, whom should we tip for the holidays — and how much?

By LAURA MCMULLEN of NerdWallet

It’s not too late to give presents or extra gratuity to the regular service providers in your life. For people you typically pay directly, such as a housekeeper or hairstylist, give a generous year-end tip up to the amount of a single service. For other professionals, like teachers, opt for a gift card or gift. If you can’t afford to give all these kinds of professionals tips or gifts, prioritize those who have helped you the most this year. And whether you give them something or not, always write a note with well wishes for the new year.