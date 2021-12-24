Coronavirus dampens Christmas joy in biblical Bethlehem
By JACK JEFFERY
Associated Press
BETHLEHEM, West Bank (AP) — The biblical town of Bethlehem is gearing up for its second straight Christmas Eve hit by the coronavirus — with small crowds and gray, gloomy weather dampening celebrations in the traditional birthplace of Jesus. A ban on nearly all incoming air traffic by Israel — the main entry point for foreign visitors heading to the occupied West Bank — kept international tourists away for a second consecutive year. The ban is meant to contain the spread of the omicron variant. Instead, local authorities are counting on the Holy Land’s small Christian community to lift spirits.
