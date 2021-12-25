Gambia commission recommends ex-dictator Jammeh face trial

By ABDOULIE JOHN

Associated Press

BANJUL, Gambia (AP) — A truth and reconciliation commission in Gambia says former dictator Yahya Jammeh should face prosecution for murder, torture and sexual violence. Their report already had been presented to President Adama Barrow. But its posting online late Friday marked the first time it was shared in its entirety publicly. Jammeh ruled Gambia for 22 years. He went into exile five years after losing the presidential election to Barrow. It remains unclear whether authorities in Equatorial Guinea would extradite Jammeh to face charges at an international court as was recommended. Gambia’s justice minister has said that officials are committed to implementing the truth commission’s report. Jammeh denies any wrongdoing.