Harvey Evans, actor in Broadway’s golden years, dies at 80

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Harvey Evans, an actor, singer and dancer who managed to land roles in the original Broadway productions of such classics as “West Side Story,” “Follies” “Hello, Dolly!” and “Gypsy,” has died. He was 80. Evans died Christmas Eve at the Actors Fund Home in Englewood, New Jersey, said Lawrence Leritz, a friend and Broadway veteran. Evans was rarely cast in leading Broadway roles but had a knack for finding a place in timeless shows. He starred opposite Angela Lansbury in “Anyone Can Whistle” and played Barnaby in “Hello, Dolly!” opposite Carol Channing. He was on Broadway in the original “West Side Story” and later in the 1961 film version.