Sudan tightens security ahead of more anti-coup protests

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese authorities have tightened security across the capital of Khartoum ahead of protests against the October military coup and subsequent deal that reinstated the prime minister but sidelined the country’s pro-democracy movement. Troops deployed across the city on Saturday and closed almost all bridges over the Nile River linking Khartoum with its twin city of Omdurman and the district of Bahri. Authorities have warned protesters against approaching “sovereign and strategic” sites in central Khartoum — a reference to government buildings and key institutions — during the demonstrations. The coup upended Sudan’s fragile planned transition to democratic rule and led to relentless street demonstrations across the country.