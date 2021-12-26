Myanmar court postpones verdicts in 2nd case against Suu Kyi

By TASSANEE VEJPONGSA

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in military-ruled Myanmar has postponed its verdicts on two charges against ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi in which she is accused of importing and possessing walkie-talkies without following official procedures. A legal official familiar with the case says the court gave no reason for delaying the verdicts until Jan. 10. The case is among many brought against the 76-year-old Nobel Peace Prize laureate since the army seized power in February, ousting her elected government and arresting top members of her party. Suu Kyi’s supporters and independent analysts say all the charges against her are politically motivated and an attempt to discredit her and legitimize the military’s seizure of power.