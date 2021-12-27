Mama bear, cubs spotted napping in tree in Va. neighborhood

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Officials in Virginia have closed a road in one neighborhood after a mother bear and three cubs were spotted napping in a tree there. Chesapeake Animal Services asked residents near the tree _ on Bruin Drive _ to stay inside Monday and the general public to stay away from the area. Officials hope that giving the bears “space, quiet, and time” will allow them to leave. The Virginian-Pilot reports that Chesapeake Police spokesman Leo Kosinski said dispatchers were first alerted of a possible bear sighting around 2 a.m. Monday. Later that morning, he says officers saw the bears napping in the tree and closed off the area.