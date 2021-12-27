US Catholic clergy shortage eased by recruits from Africa
By KWASI GYAMFI ASIEDU
Associated Press
WEEDOWE, Alabama (AP) — The U.S. Roman Catholic church faces a clergy shortage. The number of priests has declined by 60% over the last 50 years. For nuns, there has been a 75% drop. To augment the shortage, dioceses have been looking overseas to recruit in places such as Africa — the fastest-growing region for the church. Priests and nuns from Nigeria to Zimbabwe have arrived in the U.S. and they work in a variety of roles like chaplains, vicars and teachers. To ease their integration, dioceses organize programs such as accent training to reduce communication barriers between the clergy and parishioners they serve.
