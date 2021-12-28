Asia keeps omicron at bay, but a surge may be inevitable

By HUIZHONG WU

Associated Press

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Omicron caseloads have remained relatively low in many countries in Asia. For now, many remain insulated from the worst, although the next few months will be critical. Governments across the region are bracing for a possible surge and making plans to step up vaccine booster campaigns. Many countries have strict quarantine rules for arrivals and near widespread mask wearing, which have helped to slow omicron’s spread. Experts now urge governments to shift their focus to prepare for an imminent wave of omicron infections by increasing testing, speeding up booster shots and preparing more beds at hospitals.